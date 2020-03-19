Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

