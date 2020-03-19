Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,657 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

HOPE opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.