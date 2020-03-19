Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 885,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

