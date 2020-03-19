Bank of Montreal Can Buys 308 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $153.40 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $118.82 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

