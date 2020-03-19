Bank of Montreal Can Has $434,000 Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 304.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABM opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

