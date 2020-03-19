Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

