Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

