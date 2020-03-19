21,062 Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

