Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 332.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

