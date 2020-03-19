Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $658.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.