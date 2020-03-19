Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

NYSE UNFI opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

