Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,459,755. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 1.68. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.