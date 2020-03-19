Bank of Montreal Can Has $454,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,741,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

