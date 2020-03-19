Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $799.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

