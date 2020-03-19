Bank of Montreal Can Has $465,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $622,697 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRME opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

