Bank of Montreal Can Has $467,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $248,101.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

