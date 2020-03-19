Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WDFC opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

