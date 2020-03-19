Bank of Montreal Can Has $474,000 Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.92. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

