Bank of Montreal Can Has $474,000 Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $346,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

