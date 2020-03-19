Bank of Montreal Can Buys 802 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

