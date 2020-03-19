Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,503 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

