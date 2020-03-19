Bank of Montreal Can Sells 83,202 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Getty Realty by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

