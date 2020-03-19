Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inphi were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inphi by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPHI opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.