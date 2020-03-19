Bank of Montreal Can Has $483,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

