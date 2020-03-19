LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $958.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.