Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,340 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

