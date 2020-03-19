Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,916 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

