Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87,631 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $69,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NYSE EL opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

