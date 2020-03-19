Amalgamated Bank Buys 830 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

