Amalgamated Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

CHE opened at $362.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.04. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

