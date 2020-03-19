ValuEngine Upgrades SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SZEVY. Citigroup upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SZEVY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp.
Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp.
21,062 Shares in BellRing Brands Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
21,062 Shares in BellRing Brands Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc.
Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Scientific Games Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Scientific Games Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc
Envestnet Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can
Envestnet Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report