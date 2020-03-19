ValuEngine Upgrades SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) to “Buy”

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SZEVY. Citigroup upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SZEVY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

