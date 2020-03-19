Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

