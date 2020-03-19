Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 853,239 Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 853,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.78% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,527,000.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

