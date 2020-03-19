Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $65,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.