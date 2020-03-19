Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

