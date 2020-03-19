Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,176,000.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

