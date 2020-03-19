Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Vereit by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of VER opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

