Amalgamated Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

