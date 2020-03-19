Bank of America Corp DE Has $666.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,379,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.78% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $666,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 1,183,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 616,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,316,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,800,000 after buying an additional 316,182 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,630,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

