Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.48% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $701,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VXUS opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments
Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 853,239 Sprout Social
Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 853,239 Sprout Social
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vereit Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report