Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 30.86% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $712,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

SKYY stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.