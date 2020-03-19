Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.33% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $777,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.