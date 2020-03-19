Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,559,120 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,559,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.94% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $734,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,802,000 after acquiring an additional 695,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.34 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

