Bank of America Corp DE Has $887.35 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Novartis worth $887,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

