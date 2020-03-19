SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 19.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $736,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

