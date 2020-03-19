Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $754,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

