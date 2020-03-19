SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $799,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

