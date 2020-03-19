iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $742,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $132.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

