Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.38% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $777,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

