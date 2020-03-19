VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,534,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 53.65% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $930,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,442 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

